Leo Wealth LLC Sells 6,133 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Leo Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $225.19. 132,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,470. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.20. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.45 and a 12-month high of $226.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

