Leo Wealth LLC Purchases 1,438 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 13.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 39.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 57,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.37. 1,199,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $58.97.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

