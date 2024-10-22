Leo Wealth LLC Purchases 108 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Leo Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,595,268,000 after acquiring an additional 91,956 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after buying an additional 213,038 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,757,000 after buying an additional 184,561 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,864,000 after acquiring an additional 59,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 500,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,804,000 after acquiring an additional 96,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,116.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of REGN stock traded down $17.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $950.62. 1,001,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,208. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,106.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1,041.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

