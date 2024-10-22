Leo Wealth LLC Has $9.97 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Leo Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. SBA Communications accounts for 0.9% of Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.58.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

SBA Communications stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.94. The company had a trading volume of 401,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,812. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.71. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.70%.

Insider Activity

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,084.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,814.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,590 shares of company stock valued at $11,483,981. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

