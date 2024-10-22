Leo Wealth LLC Has $69.42 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up about 6.3% of Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Leo Wealth LLC owned about 0.75% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $69,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 312.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ESGV traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $103.36. 257,229 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

