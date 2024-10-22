Leo Wealth LLC Has $20.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the quarter. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Leo Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Leo Wealth LLC owned 6.03% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LQDH. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $331,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

LQDH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.14. 234,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,326. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.04. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $90.46 and a 1-year high of $94.37.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.