Leo Wealth LLC Has $19.30 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock remained flat at $68.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 5,508,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,194,403. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.