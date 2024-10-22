Leo Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 358.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 246,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 192,598 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 46,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,051. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.