Ledyard National Bank Sells 26,138 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,753 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 26,138 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,907,020,000 after purchasing an additional 470,498 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,720,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $678,923,000 after buying an additional 221,718 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Starbucks by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Starbucks by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,412,603 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $495,145,000 after acquiring an additional 266,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,167,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.29 and its 200 day moving average is $84.73.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

