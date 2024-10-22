Ledyard National Bank Has $12.11 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ledyard National Bank owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $252,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GSLC opened at $114.95 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $80.74 and a 1 year high of $115.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.89.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.