Ledyard National Bank Has $1.76 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 733.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $51,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.12.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $272.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $201.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.82 and its 200-day moving average is $260.34. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

