Ledyard National Bank Buys 1,365 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 84.6% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 196.4% during the first quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $240.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.97 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $146.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.48 and a 200-day moving average of $238.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Daiwa America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

