LDR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

LDR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,013 shares during the quarter. Independence Realty Trust makes up 1.4% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,744,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,165,000 after acquiring an additional 343,334 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 204.7% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,986,000 after buying an additional 6,996,365 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,429,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,449,000 after purchasing an additional 300,281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,308,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,254,000 after purchasing an additional 68,117 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

IRT opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -648.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,133.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

