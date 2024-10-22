LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. LCNB had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million.

LCNB Price Performance

LCNB opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56. LCNB has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.75.

LCNB Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

