Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 24.73% from the stock’s current price.

KRUS has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $89.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Kura Sushi USA stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,487. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,328.57 and a beta of 1.89. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $122.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 144.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 36,609 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 42.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,326,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at $1,755,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after buying an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

