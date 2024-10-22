Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth $4,778,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SEA by 28.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,969 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $63,776,000 after acquiring an additional 196,506 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 63.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SEA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,544,492 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $82,955,000 after purchasing an additional 48,273 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,404,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of -283.11 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day moving average is $74.20.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.