Krane Funds Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its stake in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,533 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tuya were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Price Performance

Tuya stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Tuya Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.93 million, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.36.

Tuya Dividend Announcement

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $73.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.36 million.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th.

Tuya Profile

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

