Krane Funds Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises 0.1% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 239.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 37,958 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 22.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,100,000 after purchasing an additional 35,003 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 392.6% in the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 32.4% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 521,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,395,000 after purchasing an additional 127,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $93.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.72. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $71.97 and a 52-week high of $153.54. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

