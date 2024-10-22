Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New $438,000 Investment in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 73.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,361.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at $372,762. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $106,395.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,361.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $422,970 over the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance
CALM stock opened at $91.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of -0.10. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $95.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.65.
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $785.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.65 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 16.09%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.
Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
