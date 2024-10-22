Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New $438,000 Investment in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 73.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,361.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at $372,762. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $106,395.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,361.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $422,970 over the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CALM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CALM

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

CALM stock opened at $91.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of -0.10. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $95.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.65.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $785.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.65 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 16.09%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.