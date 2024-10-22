Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $246,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.8% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $606.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $579.45 and a 200 day moving average of $512.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $145.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

