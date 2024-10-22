Konnect Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.22 Million (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Konnect has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $75,356.31 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konnect token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Konnect Profile
Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,217,000,010 tokens. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.
Konnect Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
