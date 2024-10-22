Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,494 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,407,000 after buying an additional 129,830 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

