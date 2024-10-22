KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 3.1 %
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.89 million, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 0.99. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 392.62, a current ratio of 392.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.39%.
About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.
