Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Purchased by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 1.03% of Kimball Electronics worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 25.2% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 197,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 39,755 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 70.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 39.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 56,468 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics Stock Down 2.2 %

KE stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $27.73. The company has a market cap of $448.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $430.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on KE. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Sidoti lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Kimball Electronics Profile



Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

