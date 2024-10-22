KickToken Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.44 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $0.54 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KickToken has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.0117793 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

