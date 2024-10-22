KickToken (KICK) Price Tops $0.0118 on Top Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $0.54 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007792 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,265.49 or 0.99986460 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00013163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007646 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00065496 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01179449 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

