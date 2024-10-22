Kessler Investment Group LLC Buys 5,426 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 1,761.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $921,000.

NASDAQ PSCT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.28. 2,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,887. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $315.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

