Kessler Investment Group LLC Buys 1,508 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours comprises about 5.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.00. The company had a trading volume of 114,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,790. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 104.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

