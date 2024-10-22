Kempner Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,290,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $973,987,000 after purchasing an additional 768,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FMC by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,061,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,439,000 after buying an additional 1,316,133 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 317.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after acquiring an additional 836,179 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of FMC by 11.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 903,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,538,000 after purchasing an additional 93,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FMC by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.93. 147,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,579. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.32 and its 200-day moving average is $60.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

