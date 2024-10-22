Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $212.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $209.00 to $212.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential downside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.85. 162,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,960. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $232.32. The stock has a market cap of $108.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,925.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $659,925.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,566 shares of company stock worth $4,420,137. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,746,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

