Kaye Capital Management Takes Position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Kaye Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 243,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,000. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June comprises about 2.6% of Kaye Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kaye Capital Management owned approximately 1.93% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 728.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 260,034 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.1 %

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $345.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

