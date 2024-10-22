Jito Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Jito token can now be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00003234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jito has a total market capitalization of $250.27 million and $40.52 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jito has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jito Profile

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 127,992,742.2 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.3308829 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 238 active market(s) with $46,468,148.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

