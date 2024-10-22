JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.81.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter.

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

