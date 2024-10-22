Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Major Shareholder Buys $34,030.80 in Stock

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeffrey J. Conroy bought 126,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,030.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,634,000 shares in the company, valued at $441,180. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jeffs’ Brands Stock Up 9.4 %

Jeffs’ Brands stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 739,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,168. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $5.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jeffs’ Brands

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jeffs’ Brands stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 117,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 10.20% of Jeffs’ Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jeffs’ Brands Company Profile

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand.

