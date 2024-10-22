Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) PT Raised to $41.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.32. 31,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,402. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 189,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,081,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,659,737.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,142.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 189,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,081,168 shares in the company, valued at $6,659,737.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,651 shares of company stock worth $918,158 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 159.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

