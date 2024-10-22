Jade Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,258,000 after acquiring an additional 50,167 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC boosted its position in Olin by 20.7% during the first quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,622,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.46. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

OLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Olin from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

