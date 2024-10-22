Jade Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Hubbell makes up approximately 2.0% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 84.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $456.81 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.37 and a 1 year high of $461.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $410.39 and its 200 day moving average is $393.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

