Jade Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Saia by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,069,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,559,000 after purchasing an additional 149,074 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 347.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,817,000 after buying an additional 124,117 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 64.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,589,000 after buying an additional 98,383 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $27,733,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Saia by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,425,000 after acquiring an additional 45,155 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAIA. Raymond James dropped their price target on Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Saia from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.63.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $422.58 on Tuesday. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $341.26 and a one year high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.79.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.60 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

