Jade Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 149.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Tronox accounts for about 1.3% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jade Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Tronox worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of TROX stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.04 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group raised Tronox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tronox

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Articles

