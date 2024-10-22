Jade Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth $1,642,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the first quarter worth $245,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in AGCO by 42.3% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 15.8% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 3,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AGCO news, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,985.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $98.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.21. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $84.35 and a 12 month high of $130.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. AGCO's quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on AGCO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

