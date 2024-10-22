Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) PT Raised to $166.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $138.60 to $166.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on J. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.30.

J traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.31. The company had a trading volume of 193,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,180. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.86. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $100.59 and a 52 week high of $144.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,693 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Tlwm grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 6.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

