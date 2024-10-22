Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned 0.09% of Itron worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth $1,076,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Itron during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,255,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Itron by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 30,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,441 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,169. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $425,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,169. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $3,931,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,519,083.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,846. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Itron in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Itron Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Itron stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.90. 84,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,099. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

