iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 159,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 392.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $92.18. The stock had a trading volume of 38,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,284. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.27. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

