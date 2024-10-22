iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Raised by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 13.7% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Life Advisors owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $36,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9,168.6% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,169,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $97.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.27. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

