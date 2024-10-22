iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $132.12. The stock had a trading volume of 222,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,798. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.83. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $134.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.