iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Oakworth Capital Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,188 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 6.7% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oakworth Capital Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $96,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,245,000 after buying an additional 1,286,639 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 849.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,300,000 after buying an additional 1,067,086 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,333.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 470,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 456,344 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,859,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 978,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,263,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $90.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.