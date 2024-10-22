iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,992 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $162,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,320,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,813,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,666,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,872,000 after acquiring an additional 22,295 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,270,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,653,000 after purchasing an additional 80,301 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,055,000 after buying an additional 756,464 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,192,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,426,000 after buying an additional 145,967 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.30. The company had a trading volume of 705,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,733. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $193.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

