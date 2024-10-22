iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 102,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 45,213 shares.The stock last traded at $96.27 and had previously closed at $96.80.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $804.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.51.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EUSA. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 306,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,517,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

