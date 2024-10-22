iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,861,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,310 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,266,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,980,000 after acquiring an additional 127,367 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,610 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,097,000 after acquiring an additional 112,418 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,481,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ stock opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

