iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.24 and last traded at $100.89, with a volume of 77057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.74.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global 100 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Kaye Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 167,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 395,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,231,000 after buying an additional 36,760 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

